Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AIT stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

