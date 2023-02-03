Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $40.47 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

