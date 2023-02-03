QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 23.5%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44,789% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
QDM International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.
About QDM International
QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QDM International (QDMI)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.