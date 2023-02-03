QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 23.5%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44,789% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

QDM International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

