Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 271,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

