Qtum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.52 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Qtum has a market cap of $290.32 million and approximately $47.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00011797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.94 or 0.07037148 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,520,830 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

