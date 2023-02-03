QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

