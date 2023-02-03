QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.22. 7,071,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,497. The company has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

