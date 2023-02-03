QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.55 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

QCOM stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.85. 17,225,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.92. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.46.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.