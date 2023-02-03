Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,357 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average of $287.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.