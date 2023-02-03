Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

