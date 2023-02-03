Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

WEX stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

