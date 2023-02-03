Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

