Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.61.

PayPal Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

