Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Trading Up 1.2 %

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

