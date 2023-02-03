Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,684 shares of company stock worth $5,232,444. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

