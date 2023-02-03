Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,098 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

