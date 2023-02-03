Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 15,785 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

