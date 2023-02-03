Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after buying an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $68,873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after buying an additional 1,630,877 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

