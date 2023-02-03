Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.01 million.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Quantum Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Quantum by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 342,938 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

