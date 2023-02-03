Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.01 million.
Quantum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.96.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
