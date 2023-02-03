QUASA Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $101.55 million and $127,582.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029285 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00220605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131876 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,746.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

