Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Performance
Shares of QUMU opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
