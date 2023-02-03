Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

