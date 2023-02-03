Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 5,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

