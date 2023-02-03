Radicle Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Radicle has a total market cap of $97.70 million and $12.29 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00008567 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002823 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00416707 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.36 or 0.28422656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00465189 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
