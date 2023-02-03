Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $74.87 million and $4.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.01386832 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006993 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01663980 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

