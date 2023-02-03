Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 2.7%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 25,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Radius Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$15.71 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.
Radius Gold Company Profile
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
