Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 32.2% Higher

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 32.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 75,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 46,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Raia Drogasil Trading Down 10.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a network of 2,530 drug stores in 26 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.