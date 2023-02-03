Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $92.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $29,271,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

