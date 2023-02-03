Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.77 and a beta of 1.30. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

