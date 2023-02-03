RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0831 on Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $10.92 million and $22,210.91 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

