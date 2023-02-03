Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,557 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.17. 405,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

