Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.62. The stock had a trading volume of 379,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,009. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
