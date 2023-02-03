Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 5,267,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,093,747. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

