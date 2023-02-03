Rational Advisors LLC Has $81.97 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,715 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 6.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $81,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.05. 286,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,863. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

