Rational Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 643,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.