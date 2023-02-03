Rational Advisors LLC Invests $806,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

PG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.38. 1,628,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.