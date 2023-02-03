Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 18,754 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 251,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.