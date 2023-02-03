Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.17. The company had a trading volume of 442,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

