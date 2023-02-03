Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $41,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,968. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

