Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 214,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,452. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
