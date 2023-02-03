Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 214,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,452. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

In other news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

