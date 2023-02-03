Raymond James Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $67.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.89.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of AEM opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
