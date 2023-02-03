Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PPG Industries (PPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $145.00.

1/23/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $144.00 to $149.00.

1/22/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $138.00.

1/20/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $118.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

1/9/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $139.00.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

