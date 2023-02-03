Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) recently:

1/26/2023 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00.

1/19/2023 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

1/12/2023 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,082. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

