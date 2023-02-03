ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,146.83 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $11,146.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00427047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00030189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

