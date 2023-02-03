Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.01. 2,205,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,004,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Specifically, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

