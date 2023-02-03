Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.02-10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.20.

RRX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

