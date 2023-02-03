RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS.

RNR opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $212.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -5.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,429,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

