RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $212.57.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.