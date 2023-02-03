Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.50

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 20278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($30.43) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($36.96) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

