Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 669.33 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 667 ($8.24). 94,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 112,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.09).

Renewi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £535.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 605.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 641.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

