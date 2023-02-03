Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.23. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 18,757 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley cut Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $516.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

